For permanent links you can use: https://ezgif.com/effects?url=https://example.com/source-image.gif

Change image colors

Convert GIF image colors to grayscale, sepia, monochrome or negative (invert colors) using built in presets, tint the image with a selected color, modify hue, saturation and lightness as well as contrast and brightness.

Transform, rotate, and reverse GIFs

These options allow you to flip an image both horizontally and vertically, creating a mirrored image effect.

You can also rotate an image by a freely chosen angle, reverse the GIF or change the number of times to play (loop count). You can add a second counter to GIF, generate fade in / fade out effect or pause the GIF after playback to give viewer better understanding about animation timeline.

Replace color with transparency

Replaces any color You specify with transparency. Especially useful when You need to remove white or black backgrounds from animated GIFs. It can also be used to change background color or add background color to transparent GIF.

Filters and effects

Add borders, frames, rounded corners. Sharpen and blur. Apply Instagram-like filters to your animated GIFs - Gotham, Lomo, Toaster, Vignette, Polaroid and Nashville filters.